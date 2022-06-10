To the editor: In his June 2 op-ed, Jonathon Nix welcomes the glamping project in Becket with the words “Yes in my backyard.”
He must be among the very few who would welcome 100 luxury cabins and tents, 150 parking places, and the noise and traffic from 400 adults and children in his backyard or even 100 yards up the road from his home. Yet he would impose them on his neighbors who enjoy the sanity and silence of the country roads which lead to the proposed site.
In Becket, we control the size, frontage and depth of single homes to assure the character of the town remains as it is. Are we now to lift these controls to permit what really is a 40-acre motel access to our beautiful woods? I say: Not in my or in my neighbors’ backyards.
Gerald Goldman, Becket