Letter: Not surprised by Wayfair closings; officials shouldn't have been surprised, either

To the editor: I, for one, am not at all surprised at the latest move from Wayfair closing call centers and laying off employees. ("Wayfair is closing its Pittsfield call center," Eagle, Jan. 23.)
Why in the world would anyone think that a company that was founded in 2002 and rarely showed a profit was a good thing for the Berkshires? Our representatives and officials need to stop falling for bells and whistles just because entrepreneurs originated in the Berkshires and vet companies competently. Wayfair had one — yes that's right, just one — profitable year in its history: 2020.
Patty Eksuzian, Pittsfield