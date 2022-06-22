To the editor: Councilor Kronick’s debacle commandeered Pittfield’s city budget by killing hard-fought amendments and pushing forward an imperfect budget. ("A budget by default? 'Irresponsible' move by a Pittsfield city councilor negates all revisions," Eagle, June 14.)
With two words, "charter objection," Mr. Kronick erased protections for our most vulnerable. We’ll likely never know whether the freshman councilor planned the selfish and irresponsible move knowing the repercussions or if it was pure grandstanding. Yet while this nuclear option has been the news, it’s shielded him from the real story. Mr. Kronick exposed himself as transphobic, racist, bigoted and, in a bizarre twist, biased against good-paying jobs for people with degrees less than a master’s — something he considers “not a lot.” ("Mayor Tyer has put forth a $198 million budget for FY23," Eagle, May 18.)
As Maya Angelou said, when someone shows you who they are, believe them. Mr. Kronick takes exception to having a chief diversity officer in Pittsfield. A councilor with the power to enact law and control the money in our city considers the need to promote diversity, equality and inclusion as a solution without a problem. He cites his religious beliefs and economic conditions as grounds to curtail diversity, equality and inclusion funding, a positive and effective measure sweeping the nation. Like a fanatic, when Mr. Kronick starts talking about people who look different from himself, he rants about pronouns and the onus of addressing people the way they prefer. He says we should just call people what they are told at birth, because “it’s common sense.” In fact, it’s frightening and offensive.
Another budget item he killed was a social worker position dedicated to the police. It was this job Mr. Kronick thinks merits an entry-level salary of $45,000 because it requires a master’s degree, what he refers to as “not much education.” What education level should be required of City Council members with their corresponding salaries?
How Mr. Kronick feels so free to speak his bigotry and bias speaks volumes about him. But we must speak up, too. He said his actions were “on behalf of Ward 2.” Are they, Ward 2? Does he also speak for you when he says we shouldn’t be bothered to learn pronouns; that there’s no racial or equality issue here in Pittsfield; that you need a master’s degree to attain an entry-level salary? We know that equal rights for others doesn't mean fewer rights for you. Does Mr. Kronick?
Pittsfield, Mr. Kronick has shown himself. Believe him.
Sinead O'Brien, Pittsfield