To the editor: I recently read Ruth Bass' Nov. 23 column concerning the dangers of book burning — a most important issue in our democracy where we value the concepts of free press and freedom of expression.
She did a masterful job. I was, however, disappointed that she did not cite, as support of her point, the brief speech which President Dwight D. Eisenhower (at that time, new to his task and relatively untested) made on the matter in remarks at the 1953 Commencement at Dartmouth College. I was at that commencement. His was not the main address, but its content has outlasted whatever else was said that day.
This was at the time of the McCarthy rants and a critical time of our republic. The most quoted part was "Don't join the bookburners. Do not think you are going to conceal thoughts by concealing evidence that they ever existed." This is from the same man who, as a military commander, had earlier demanded that a lot of pictures be taken of the concentration camp horrors because "someday someone will say they did not happen."
George A. Haskins, Webster, N.Y.