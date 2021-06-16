To the editor:
Donald Morrison's recent column in The Eagle ("The new Cold War over critical race theory," June 4) explains that CRT has not arrived in the Berkshires. Move along, folks; nothing to see here.
CRT appears, nevertheless, to undergird some local schools’ “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion” (DEI) efforts. The Mount Greylock school district supported a book study featuring CRT gurus Ibram X. Kendi and Robin DiAngelo. Book and chapter titles authored by MGRS’ diversity consultant (Kyathi Joshi) include: "White Christian Privilege," “Racism and White Privilege,” and "Investigating Christian Privilege." During the May meeting of the School Committee, it was disheartening to hear that Dr. Joshi “will be talking to us” about various faith traditions represented within the district’s families, including “folks who have no faith — and have no interest in [speaker chuckles] anything that borders on the supernatural like that.” Yes: “faith” is officially described as a “[thing] that borders on the supernatural.”
Donald Morrison, however, assures us that those who remark on such goings-on, seeing these tremors as indications of a tsunami approaching, are paranoid crazies, akin to nut jobs terrified of fluoridated water. Nothing to see here.
Some argue that the CRT swell is here. During the June meeting of the MGRS School Committee, perhaps the most telling moment was this DEI overreach: Lanesborough Elementary Principal Nolan Pratt proudly described the school’s annual Luau Day. However, it turns out (because: CRT/“systemic racism”) that schoolchildren in leis and grass skirts are problematic. School Committee member José Constantine fretted about Luau Day as possibly "a misappropriation of native Hawaiian culture."
Additional DEI overreach: at the May meeting, Mount Greylock’s official DEI group presented a letter that specifically rejects “colorblind ideology.” Colorblind ideals, as well as “emphasizing equal opportunities… undermine the more important work of… enhancing diversity” and constitute “a transgression of the rights of our children.” The letter accuses a local citizens group — who had simply asked for information — of “white supremacy” and “xenophobia,” although the DEI group then unselfconsciously goes on to condemn the practice of “tearing down or stigmatizing others.”
Crazies? Paranoid white supremacists? CRT a hoax? Will Lanesborough's Luau Day survive? Or will this beloved tradition, adjudged "cultural appropriation," be tossed onto the midden heap, there to rot alongside Dr. Seuss? And that jab about “faith” being just superstitious rubbish? Only kidding, surely. Nothing to see here.
Janean Laidlaw, Williamstown
The author taught at Mount Greylock Regional School for almost 20 years