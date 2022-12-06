Letter: Now House Republicans will show us what they really care about

To the editor: Republican ads parroted what candidates were scripted to say. After they secured a majority in the House for 2023, not one word about inflation, crime or gas prices.
Instead, they could not wait to get to a microphone to talk about the things that were important to them. They have a long list of people they intend to investigate and impeach, with no chance of that happening (remember the time and money they wasted on Benghazi?). In other words, they will not use their majority to legislate. Instead, they will work through their grievances, claiming Democrats did it, so now it’s their turn. They fail to recognize that Trump committed real crimes, so going after political enemies is not tit for tat, it’s abuse of power that will not go unnoticed. Apparently, Hunter Biden is their focus, with no time for the people’s business.
As for Kevin McCarthy, all the deals he will have to cut to get the speaker’s gavel will make for a do-nothing House. Nancy Pelosi had a similarly slim majority, but she was able to navigate compromises that may have somewhat diluted legislation, but was still able to get things passed. That will never happen in the upcoming Republican majority. To them, “compromise” is a dirty word.
McCarthy announced the House will investigate the Jan. 6 committee. Soon after, the committee announced they will be publishing all materials they amassed, most of which is testimony from Republicans, making hearings unnecessary if Republicans can read.
It is often said that the vice president is one heartbeat away from the presidency, with the speaker of the House the next in line. God forbid Kevin McCarthy becomes the 47th President of the United States. If that were to happen, my guess is that Donald Trump would immediately move into the Lincoln bedroom in the White House allowing him to become the de facto president telling Kevin what to do every step of the way — pardons for Jan. 6 insurrectionists and a cabinet made up of grifters and convicted felons to follow.
If you think that is over the top, you haven’t been following politics during the age of Trump.
Frank Gunsberg, Great Barrington