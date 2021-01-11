Now our politicians know how our children feel
To the editor: The first thought that came to my mind Wednesday while watching the insurrection at our nation’s capital was this: Our nation’s children and teachers have faced countless lockdowns, shelters in place, taking cover under their desks, just as we saw the members of Congress doing.
Students and school staff have had to endure their terror in silence. Where is the public outcry for them? Children cannot vote. No national gun control laws to protect them. There has been little to no effective legislation for mental health and background checks for gun owners.
Wake up, America. Our children have been living with this scenario daily with surprise state-mandated practice drills where children or staff have no idea if it’s the real thing or “just a drill.” I have overheard children on playgrounds say, “Let’s play active shooter,” a conversation among 7-year-olds in the weeks just before the beginning of a new school year.
We all abhor what happened Wednesday. Be aware that we have expected our children to endure this kind of violence — both the threat of it and the reality of it since Columbine 20 years ago. What has been done to protect our children while in school? The changes which have been made to protect our children from this trauma have been slight. Our lawmakers should honor the vulnerability and innocence of our children with the same sense urgency now being focused on Congress.
Cynthia Taylor, Pittsfield