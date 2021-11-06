To the editor: Now that the elections are over, we'll be seeing the lawn signs receding away and start thinking about the upcoming holidays.
North Adams works on a two-year election cycle for both its mayor and its City Council. There are pluses and minuses to such a short cycle.
I am writing this letter in a sense as a time capsule. One theme in North Adams is that many of the issues stay the same in the long run and we see little in the way of substantive progress. We see coverage about a Public Safety Building having the same duct tape on the windows 10-plus years on and still not being ADA compliant after being fined by the federal government. We get a hefty loan to put a new roof on the building, knowing the building really needs a full replacement instead.
We see high turnover in our Police Department with general understaffing considering the department's call volume. We have poorly rated public elementary schools, which discourages young families from moving to the city, with no benchmarks for improvement being set for our superintendent to meet. We keep losing students to other districts and general population decline, which hurt further opportunities for state funding for school renovation projects. (The Colegrove renovation was a wonderful success story thankfully, but we really need to achieve another for Brayton in the long term.)
Every new election ideally brings hope for change. To be fair, change can take some time, but on these core issues I mention above, stagnation has been the prevailing theme. It is my hope that when the next election season comes around — in less than two years — that the police union can say they have been happy with the progress and communication they have seen; that more officers want to stay in their jobs here; that we see improving elementary school state report cards, and efforts to win back resident students lost to other districts, or at least solid plans around how to try make those things happen. North Adams deserves such outcomes. Hopefully, the work needed to get there will happen.
Joseph Smith, North Adams