Letter: Now would be a good time to start enforcing traffic rules for Holmes Road

To the editor: I am enjoying the last quiet Sunday before the reopening of the Holmes Road bridge. ("Detours around Holmes Road bridge have caused traffic headaches. But an end is now in sight," Eagle, Aug. 17.)
The noisy construction has not been nearly as bothersome as the four years of cars stopped at the bridge traffic light, let alone the 48 years of ever-increasing traffic that we have seen since we moved here.
This moment appears to be the perfect opportunity for the city to start over fresh with a commitment to enforce the 40-mph speed limit and the heavy truck ban.
Holmes Road is a residential street, and while it is considered a shortcut, it deserves the protection as such. We realize we cannot reduce the volume of traffic, but we have tools to control the respect of the posted signs.
We urge the Pittsfield Police Department to start the rigorous enforcement of the speed limit and of the truck ban and hope that City Hall, including our councilor James Conant, will see to it that it happens.
Ingrid MacGillis, Pittsfield