To the editor: I'm wondering when the no-backbone-on-gun-control Republicans like Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson are going to blame President Joe Biden for the recent mass murders.
It must be his fault like everything else that has happened in the last year. Ninety percent of Americans including legal gun owners want some form of gun control to stop these massacres. Innocent grade-school children are massacred once again while the Republicans offer thoughts and prayers.
Grow a spine, Republicans; give up the money you get from the gun lobby and do what is best for the majority of American people. Do what is right for once in your lives instead kowtowing to the very small minority of people who believe that it's their god-given right to own weapons that were made for fighting in wars. No one needs those kind of weapons they are made for mass killings and that is all they are made for.
I am not against guns, but there should be a law against these weapons of mass destruction.
Jamie Larkin, Washington