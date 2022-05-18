To the editor: Prior to my retirement in 2020, I worked as a nurse for 46-plus years at the North Adams Regional Hospital (presently part of Berkshire Health Systems) and six years as a clinical nursing instructor for Berkshire Community College.
At the time of my retirement, the profession was entering a pre-crisis mode with a predicted nursing shortage on the horizon. Challenges became the expected norm with daily short to unsafe staffing, retention difficulties, nurses being over worked and at times overwhelmed as their patient loads and requests to pick up extra shifts to cover shortages. Uncertainty in the workday led nurses to question the profession and if they should leave the field much more rapidly than anticipated.
Although the pay is excellent at the hospital, nurses frequently choose to transition out of this field due to increased daily stress, broken dreams and spirits, focus on legalities and little support from administration. These issues have been facing nursing for some time and are only predicted to worsen. It is imperative that nurses providing care to our community feel and receive our support as they negotiate a fair contract that demands agreeable solutions to the real challenges of staffing, recruitment, retention and safety for both the patients and staff. We are invited to sign a petition promoting these goals at massnurses.org/BerkshirePetition.
Diane George, New Ashford