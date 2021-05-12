To the editor: I just finished reading the book “Becoming” by Michelle Obama.
In one of the book's passages, she wrote that “three times over the course of the fall of 2011, Barack proposed bills that would create thousands of jobs for Americans and three times the Republicans blocked them, never even allowing a vote.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had declared to a reporter a year earlier: “Our goal is to make President Obama a one-term president.”
“It seemed they weren’t prioritizing the governance of the country or the fact that people needed jobs. Their own power came first,” Michelle Obama reflected in "Becoming."
Fast forward to 2021 and we’re still having the same issue. It’s time to set term limits for Congress.
My understanding is that Congress is elected by the people for the people. It seems these days that Congress has their own agenda and it has nothing to do with what the people want. It’s time that we vote these dinosaurs out of office and elect people that are going to listen to our needs.
Sharon L. Stevens, Pittsfield