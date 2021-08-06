To the editor: This letter is in response to the recent article about Brennan Polidoro's abuse of power ("Lanesborough officer fired over improper use of criminal records database," Eagle, July 3).
In addition to an atrocious disciplinary file, Brennan illegally used police databases for searches on women he either had dated or expressed an interest in dating. Not only should he be barred from ever becoming a police officer again because of such conduct, but as we've come to find out from the article he also thought it was appropriate as a 22-year-old man to have a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl. Not just poor judgment — it's predatory.
This finding rings similar to the findings in investigations of Williamstown police officers who, in addition to an office culture of sexual and racial harassment, used database searches to illegally get information on local activists earlier this year.
What we are seeing is part of a nationally growing trend of police officers feeling comfortable enough to abuse their power. This feels like an appropriate time to remind people of the supreme court cases (DeShaney v. Winnebago County and Town of Castle Rock v. Gonzales) that ruled that police officers, in fact, do not have a constitutional duty to protect a person from harm. They must only legally protect a person once they're in custody, which is also interesting considering how many people, for example Sandra Bland, "pass away" in police custody.
So, if they are not required by law to protect people, why do we have them? The police exist to protect the property of the wealthy and the state. It's in the state's best interest to protect the officers over civilians every time. The district attorney should launch an investigation into every police department in the county, because these incidents in Lanesborough and Williamstown are most likely not isolated, but since the DA loves to cater to the status quo, I highly doubt that she will.
Be safe out there and know your rights because the police clearly have no interest in protecting them.
Brianne Morrison, Lanesborough