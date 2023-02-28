Letter: Ohio derailment, ensuing chaos shows the price of stripping regulations

To the editor: The people of East Palestine have endured a lot.
First, the fiery, mangled mess of derailed tankers filled with vinyl chloride and other toxic chemicals, followed by a desperate attempt to avoid an explosion by burning that vinyl chloride sending clouds of toxic smoke into the skies. Of course, all the people of that benighted town and those downwind would be terrified for their water sources, their agricultural fields and more.
The National Transportation Safety Board is trying to help, but what would really help is that we get some politicians interested in bringing regulations back into U.S. law. Republicans don’t approve of regulations because regulations can inhibit the profits of corporations. Enough.
The East Palestine catastrophe shows that we need regulations regarding how and where these incredibly toxic chemicals are made and then moved around our country. We need to hold Norfolk Southern accountable. And importantly, we need to hold the chemical manufacturers accountable. Who made these chemicals? Who owned them? What was the destination of these terrible tankers? What corporations were involved?
I hope the press finds out and tells the people. And I hope that the people demand that the politicians legislate regulations. Corporations have to be regulated to protect all of us from the experience of East Palestine.
Meredith G. Cochran, Williamstown