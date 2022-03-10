To the editor: The prices are high on fuel as mentioned by Tony Dobrowolski ("Pain at the pump worsens as US bans Russian fuel," Eagle, March 9).
However, is it not helping Ukraine in any way; it’s only helping in profits for the oil companies, fuel refineries and distributers. The major oil companies have made huge profits starting in mid-2021. In the third quarter alone of 2021, 24 major fuel companies reported $74 billion in profits. Exxon alone made $6.9 billion in just the third quarter of 2021. Taxes paid by Exxon were $76 million dollars for 2021. The reason for the higher prices is it’s a free market and they can raise prices as they see fit, or for any reason they wish. It was no help to Ukraine in any way as implied in The Berkshire Eagle.
Philip Carbin, North Adams