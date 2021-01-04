Old sayings reflect wisdom
To the editor: Nothing exemplifies the stupidity of radical policy more than the “cancel culture” movement.
It looks as if it will be a long fight to make America great once more. “Old sayings” seem to have been forgotten, but they often reflect wisdom, and remembering them might help.
As a kid I was taunted as a “Yankee” when I took my Brooklyn, N.Y., accent to a school in New Zealand, and then as a “Kiwi” when I took my acquired New Zealand accent back to Brooklyn. The old saying that I found helpful and which is very relevant today is: “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but names will never hurt me.”
Being a victim is now a hobby if not a profession. Eleanor Roosevelt (I hope she is not canceled yet) spoke to many when she said: “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.”
Ed Dartford, Stockbridge