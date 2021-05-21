To the editor: In a recent letter, Connie Dillon Yannone lamented her difficulty acquiring a new cat after her 14-year-old cat died, wondering if her age (87) may be "discouraging people from letting [her] know when a new kitty is available," as she put it. ("Letter: Loss adds to loneliness in pandemic," Eagle, April 30.)
Ageism doesn't just happen to people. Older animals are routinely passed over for younger, cuter ones, as any animal rescue organization that adopts out cats or dogs can verify. Even Ms. Yannone, despite yearning for a new cat, specified that she only wants a feline between the ages of 8 months and 6 years.
Animal shelters are full of older animals that generally don't fare well in cages. They have often lived their entire life with one person or family, and easily become depressed, not understanding why they have suddenly been uprooted to a noisy, busy shelter. And with our culture's obsession with youth, the older animals, who tend to be calmer, well-mannered and would make perfect companions, are overlooked and not even given a second glance for a second chance.
Like Ms. Yannone, I lost a dear elderly friend to COVID over the winter; left behind was his beloved 15-year-old cat. They had been inseparable companions all those years, the two of them sharing first a house, and then an apartment in an assisted living center. So many cats and dogs end up homeless (and grieving, too) when their human dies or goes into a nursing home, and COVID has made orphans out of far too many beloved pets.
After four months fostering in my home, I have found the perfect home for my friend's endearing, spry 15-year-old pet. When I took the cat for a full physical, complete with blood work, dental exam and X-ray, the veterinarian said he was as healthy as a cat half his age and likely has many good years left.
Don't close your heart to older animals. They have so much love to give. And especially for elderly humans who live alone, what better salve for isolation is there, than to share one's home and heart with a senior pet.
Yvonne Borsody, Pittsfield