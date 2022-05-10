To the editor: It is said that unless one walks in the shoes of another, there is no way they can experience the feelings of the other.
I believe the most difficult emotion to deal with is the death of a family member or friend. Being that I am able to speak from experience, I would like to share with readers what I found helped me, with the hope that it might benefit others who are experiencing this helplessness.
I believe that one has two choices. You can either embrace it head-on and you will become stronger for it, or you can run away and this will destroy you. However, one thing is certain and that is you need help — you can't do it alone.
For me, my strength and healing comes from going to God and telling him that I am weak and broken. He who knows pain is the only one who can pick me up and heal my brokenness. I found that Mass, eucharistic adoration and personal prayer have strengthened me, healed me and filled me with peace in a way that I cannot put into words.
There will continue to be moments that the reality of the moment will set in, as that is only natural and expected.
What I can say is that I now can understand another's pain, and hopefully be able to reach out to them.
Fred Paulmann, Stockbridge