To the editor: As someone who spent most of my career working to change and adapt systems to work better for everyone in my community, I see a lot of familiar patterns here in Pittsfield and the Berkshires.
Often, creating the kind of change that will build more equitable systems (transportation, health care, education, criminal justice, etc. are all systems) makes everyone who benefits from the current system uncomfortable.
For example, it’s annoying to drivers when their system of traffic lanes changes to accommodate bicycles. This is a normal reaction and also a sign that the right kind of work is happening. Drivers will adapt so the cyclists can thrive.
I see this especially in how District Attorney Harrington is working to overhaul a very antiquated criminal justice system so that it works better for victims and people of color in our community. What that means is we will see different data. We will learn all sorts of different things because we are now doing things differently. We are collecting data we didn’t have before. This work deserves fair scrutiny as any to keep the public informed. However, I hope we can all understand the discomfort as growth.
Even more importantly, we can lean into that discomfort. We can ask why we feel this way and consider the possible benefits from proposed changes. In my own career, I’ve had to lean into some hard truths in order to get to a better way of working. If Pittsfield and the Berkshires are going to be the thriving community we all want, some of us will have to be uncomfortable for a while. I know it will be worth it.
Alisa Costa, Pittsfield