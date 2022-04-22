To the editor: Earth Day reminds us that right now, with snowmelt still cascading down the mountains, it’s especially important to keep plastic out of our rivers.
The rivers are high, scouring their banks and scooping up loose branches and other debris. We don’t want them to pick up our human debris, too, and carry it down to the ocean.
Williamstown’s Green River Road, which hugs the Green River, receives more than its share of trash flung from car windows. Walking along, you can see plastic packaging poised to fall into the river and proceed to the sea. It festoons the shrubs along the river edges, clings to the rocks, waits on roadsides ready to wash down the banks in the next big rain.
I’ve started picking up trash along a short section of this road. I mostly see nip bottles, takeout containers, dental flossers, plastic bags, beer cans and cigarette butts.
The litter looks bad, but even worse is to imagine those objects tumbling their way along the river bottom and tangling in the lives of river creatures. Or they might join the 15 million tons of plastic entering our oceans annually. The news media shows heartbreaking pictures of a dead pregnant whale with her stomach stuffed with plastic, a sea turtle with a drinking straw stuck up its nostril, a seabird bringing colorful plastic to feed her chicks. Other plastic ends up in the North Atlantic garbage patch or breaks down into millions of nanoparticles. It’s grotesque and shameful and tragic.
Let’s not contribute to this. People tossing trash out car windows probably care about animals but don’t know that a plastic item used for 15 minutes might linger 100 years before breaking down.
How to help? On April 30, from 9 a.m. to noon, Williamstown’s Anne O’Connor is organizing the fifth annual Spring Litter Cleanup Action Day. This summer, the Hoosic River Watershed Association plans volunteer river cleanup days. Many Berkshire towns have similar events.
This is a small thing we can do to avoid adding to the tragedy of plastic in the waterways. Earth Day’s a good time to start, but any day will do. Don’t throw your trash out your car window, especially along a river. And whenever you can, gather up some trash, because right here is where the problem — and the solution — begins.
Deborah Burns, Williamstown