To the editor: In reading Friday's article about General Dynamics and its relationship to the local workforce ("After 9/11, U.S. defense spending doubled; General Dynamics — and Pittsfield — reaped the benefits," Eagle, Sept. 10), I was drawn to the passage: General Dynamics' "jobs tend to require high education and skill levels, and in Berkshire County, there are regularly more than 1,000 open jobs that employers said the local workforce did not have the skills to take on."
That was a quote from GD's vice president and general manager of maritime and strategic systems in March 2020. I suspect that nothing much has changed since then. This makes one wonder why local politicians and education leaders are not feverishly focused on determining from all employers exactly what the required education and skills are, and integrating them into local curricula?
Dick Masington, Dalton