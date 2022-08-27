To the editors: In the early 1620s, there were 90 people of European ancestry in Massachusetts.
Two decades later, there were 14,000.
The Native American peoples made no distinction between land and property. That is, they used the land as needed for growing vegetables, gathering, hunting and fishing.
Europeans became colonizers, first "trading" for land, later using domestic terrorism to drive Native peoples west. Blankets offered as gifts contained smallpox. Later, violence or the threat of violence was issued.
I am a "native" New Englander. My genealogy dates back to John Russell, of England, who sailed over in 1640.
No person of European descent can claim the Berkshires as their "home town." Africans brought to the New World were enslaved people.
Although I am one of the "wealthy New Yorkers with their second homes," just like "natives," I trap or shoot wildlife. ("Letter: I miss my hometown," Eagle, Aug. 17.)
Let's all stop complaining. As another letter contributor wrote, "We need to get real and give everyone some hope and joy."
Paula Marcus, Great Barrington