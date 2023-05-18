Letter: On the 'end' of COVID-19

To the editor: Wonderful news in this publication on May 11 from Dr. James Lederer, chief medical officer and chief quality officer for Berkshire Health Systems. ("The COVID-19 public health emergency ends May 11. We asked Berkshire Health Systems what this means for patients," Eagle, May 11.)
Dr. Lederer echoes the good news first released some months ago by Gov. Charlie Baker from the Statehouse that we have beaten the COVID plague down to a tolerable level permitting us to hang up our masks, go back to work and even take the family out to dinner with other happy families, sitting at our own table, since we now have the invader under control. These two public figures committed themselves to this position based on the conclusions of leading scientists, after rigid testing, that the vaccines presented to us are both safe and effective. Thankfully, we have ignored the groundless pronouncements by the anti-vaxxers that we should avoid conclusions by scientists which are all based on political agendas and should have listened instead to pronouncements, over two years ago, by our national leader when the invading plague first appeared that this disease was nothing more than a cold and would be gone in two to three weeks — if we would only start taking hydroxychloroquine sulfate.
Hopefully, these laudable positions promising full and transparent disclosures from the Statehouse and other public organs are more than just simple window dressing. We can, therefore, expect to see public news articles reciting precise daily counts of new confirmed state cases plus total deaths to date from the plague’s first appearance. This draconian suggestion is not made from any fear that no such running lists will be published. It only arises from my suspicion that you can’t cure or even contain a deadly disease with a gubernatorial edict from the throne.
Timothy J. Sullivan Jr., Pittsfield