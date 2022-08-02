To the editor: I worked for 19 years at the Sheriff’s Office as a support staffer, and I would like to commend Sheriff Bowler for his decision to move female inmates to the women’s facility in Chicopee.
There are two types of inmate: pretrial and sentenced. By administrative law, each type must be kept separated. If women are held in the same institution as men, there will be four groups that must be kept separate at all times, i.e., separate housing, dining, visits, counseling, etc. They cannot even be in the same hallway together at the same time. This is a scheduling and management nightmare that necessitates increased staffing levels, dedicated housing units and special dispensation by the Massachusetts Department of Corrections and special procedure modifications to allow pretrial and sentenced females to reside in the same housing unit.
Then there is the elephant in the room. Since there are far more male than female correctional officers, and it is highly preferable to have female officers supervise female inmates, the staffing issue becomes compounded. Housing units must be fully staffed 24/7. It is especially difficult to recruit female officers. So I say to the supporters of Alf Barbalunga’s proposal to bring back the women: You do not understand the practicalities of this. They are far better off in their own, dedicated facility.
I also want to comment on one more of Mr. Barbalunga’s issues. The critique that the Sheriff’s Office budget has increased while the inmate population has decreased is bogus. Should we punish Sheriff Bowler for his success in reducing recidivism?
John Staelens, Savoy