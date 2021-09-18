To the editor: Thomas Aquinas said, "Truth is the identity of thought and thing. When what we think or say is true it reflects, it matches up with, it corresponds to things as they really are."
However, embracing post-modern relativism, U.S. culture has turned this straight-forward definition literally on its head. The idea that there is no objective truth and we are all right (your truth, my truth, etc.) is ludicrous. Yet here we are, the Dems, left, big media and tech (just call them The Party, like the Soviets) living and loving this denial of truth.
Let's all admit this. The media hate Donald Trump. He told America the truth: Our media are neither fair, balanced nor trustworthy pointing out that biased spun and incomplete reporting is "fake news." Mild. He could rightly have called them liars. The hate and personal invective spewed on the president and his family for four years impressed Americans: A majority no longer trust the media to tell the truth.
The in-our-face fruit of this incestuous union (The Party) was the 2020 election. The Dems tried out their "COVID-conscious/voting rights" plan with all its confusion and unverifiable ballots, pushing and dragging the unqualified, 50-year political leftover through the primaries into the election. The media provided protection from the truth of who Joe Biden is and his corrupt family. They concocted a narrative that he is magically the wise, capable and experienced savior of democracy and they pumped this dreck to the people. Big tech does its part, blocking opinions questioning this "truth."
Our tainted media carried Biden across the finish line with "hate-Trump" rhetoric and the incredible promise that the "resisting," divisive Democrats would unite the country. The media owns full responsibility for Biden and misleading enough voters to elect him.
Mark Thiessen's Aug. 14 op-ed was spot on. The Afghanistan debacle is all on Biden: a feckless, arrogant artist who can't put two thoughts together without tripping over one of them. We've found Hillary's true "basket of deplorables," ineptly causing and denying the never-ending crises, lies and confusion plaguing this administration. They're ruling with ideological fiat replacing governance, thanks to media trading truth for The Party line.
Leo Delaney, Dalton