To the editor: Why is it that white Republicans continue to abase and diminish the rights of Black America?
I believe that most real Americans will admit that America is a strongly racist country. We all want to support our positions and believed powers without the influence of the Black nation, but what are the rights of the black nation? Are they not the same as the white nation? Certainly any reasonable person will admit that all prejudices that abounded after the Civil War still exists in the hearts of most Americans.
This is unfortunate, as America will never reach a point in time where "all men are created equal." Donald Trump has created much of this situation, but the real fault is with the white Republicans who fear their loss of power because of any advances by Black America.
Vic Ostellino, Pittsfield