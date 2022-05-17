To the editor: The documentary film "Cow" that is currently being shown in small cinemas displays the plain reality of the animal's life from birth to death.
I will not give away the film's ending, but anyone who has ever been involved with the dairy industry has a good idea. Far from the images of a county fair where show cows appear to exist in cleanliness and luxury, the average dairy cow spends the majority of its life standing in filth with endless sessions of mechanical relief from an unnatural volume of milk, punctuated by eating and boredom with the belief that these creatures have no intelligence nor feelings.
This movie seems to go on forever with the idea that, under the control of man, one has to believe that often the cows think to themselves, "Is this all there is?" The answer to that is yes. Most people will not see this film, and for those who do some may not stay due to a lack of interest.
I believe that the time has come for this venture along with many others to seriously consider transitioning. Let the dairy farmers lead the world in showing that humans are able to place all others on an equal plain of respect and kindness.
Alan Alcombright, Savoy