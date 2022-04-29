To the editor: In Friday’s Eagle, I happened to see a short letter to the editor by Mary Ross, of Dalton ("Letter: Littering looks worse; we should do something about it on Earth Day," Eagle, April 22). Six sentences total, it read, essentially, “In honor of Earth Day, please join me in picking up litter.”
I have fond memories of trash pick-up adventures with my dad when I was a little girl, he and I pulling a red wagon full of old beer and soda cans behind us. It was the 1970s, the era of Woodsy the Owl and "Give a hoot! Don’t pollute." That national campaign succeeded in forming the anti-littering habits of me and so many others. Likewise, last week’s one short letter to the editor succeeded in getting me out the door with a trash bag in hand last Friday afternoon, with my dog by my side.
Granted, we made a minuscule dent in the outrageous amount of trash I see locally along Berkshire roads these days, but in that small stretch of path that we covered in 25 minutes, we made a difference. Yesterday, when we returned to the same spot, I could still see the difference. And it felt good.
I can’t clean the Berkshires of every bit of trash (and even if I could, it would begin to return immediately). Lord knows, I can’t stop pollution or the world’s love affair with plastic or fossil fuels or cheap household goods or deforestation or power or corruption or disinformation. We are, in fact, powerless to completely stop much of what is destroying our country and our planet right now. And yet, we are not powerless. If there are 11 people with trash bags for every 10 thoughtless litterers, or 11 people willing to fight for green energy for every 10 climate deniers, we’re still ahead. That goes for anything we want to change. Every little bit — our little bit — matters.
Don’t be fooled. The brief letter to the editor, the single bag of trash picked up, the one kind word. It all matters. It all makes a difference. Keep caring. Keep showing up. One bag of trash at a time.
Jurian Hughes, Pittsfield