To the editor: I am a conservative Republican, but I put one Democrat president, Harry S. Truman, up there with Abraham Lincoln, and I am not alone in this opinion.
I think that, somewhere, there is a dusty old closet in the White House. In it, you will hopefully find a small plaque with the words "The Buck Stops Here." I wish someone would restore it to its proper place on the president’s desk. I haven’t seen it on President Biden’s desk. If it is there, please direct his attention to it.
Ed Dartford, Stockbridge