To the editor: All I can do is throw my hands in the air and say, "I give up."
Even with the new revelations of wrongdoing being openly and clearly committed by Trump, Flushgate will not advance to a higher investigatory status by our Department of Justice. Why? Because our spineless democratically elected officials are too fearful of offending Trump supporters and winding up in the crosshairs of the most listened to media outlets — those outlets being social media and Fox.
Political rhetoric aside, our leaders have but one objective: to get reelected.
The entire Democratic Party is cowering so as not to allow their name to become a target of Trump. They know that once he targets you, your honesty against his lies is a disadvantage. CNN and MSNBC will fail to mention your honesty but will continuously blast out his lies and disinformation, giving him the constant media attention that he so desperately needs to lead his flock into believing that he is legitimate.
We are even witnessing two Republicans that are basically ending their career by challenging the Jan. 6 insurrection while our leading Democrats on the same panel are cowardly hiding from the headlines. Term limits in Washington are the one and only answer to the continuous gridlock in our government.
Richard Daly Sr., Pittsfield