Onota Lake user concerned about lax draw-down policy
To the editor:
When I retired six years ago, I said that the first thing I was going to do is buy a boat and spend a lot of time on Onota Lake, which I did. I spend all summer on the lake fishing, swimming, boating, reading and enjoying the beautiful views on the lake.
When I read that last year there was no lake drawdown, and because of that there was a increase in the growth of weeds in the lake, it concerns me. I know that the lake is treated twice a year to help combat that. But is that enough? I would never suggest that the treatment be discontinued but I do get concerned when the treatment notice is posted that says that you can’t water your lawn for five days but you can swim and fish 24 hours later.
Now I read that the drawdown will be one inch this winter instead of the normal three-inch drawdown and I also read the more you draw down the lake the weed control would be helped dramatically.
When I see pictures of the shore line and property owners’ docks and rock walls destroyed by no lake drawdown, it makes me sad.
Our lakes are a wonderful asset and for the community to continue to enjoy we need to invest in the weed control and the lake drawdown every winter for future generations to enjoy.
Bradley Benson, Pittsfield