To the editor: As everyone knows, the past months have been difficult for everyone.
Through all the stress and the pain, we have found ways to deal with the virus and now have a vaccine. However, this doesn't mean that the rough times are over. According to NPR, who received info from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, since the vaccine began distributing, 14.6 percent of the U.S. population have been vaccinated. And in schools, we have focused our attention on sending students and teachers to school. Meanwhile, less than half of schools in Massachusetts have vaccines for all staff, let alone teachers, students and paraprofessionals.
You must endure the bad if you want to live to see the good. Moreover, only a fool tests the depth of a river with both feet. Now we are paying the consequences. Since schools have reopened, cases have risen. More people are being put on ventilators, and more nurses/doctors are working overtime. More people are dying and there is more stress. We need less stress, fewer cases and more common sense.
Tyler Woodbury, Hancock
The writer is a 15-year-old high school student.