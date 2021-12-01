To the editor: When my mother-in-law was dying from Lou Gehrig's disease, she lamented that she was a burden.
"I am using up all the money in this family. You all are wasting your lives taking me to appointments and caring for me." She — and many others — need to hear that they are not burdens but valuable persons who deserve life and care. There is now an assisted suicide bill in the Massachusetts Legislature. Let's defeat it. Legalizing assisted suicide tells patients that they are burdens.
Insurance companies and governments that pay for medical care often see patients as burdens. A lethal pill is cheap. Life-saving treatment is costly. Assisted suicide is a way to maximize profit.
Patients need protection from insurance companies, governments that pay medical costs and greedy heirs.
Here are a few of the many problems with the proposed legislation. Doctors must predict end-of-life, but a 6-month prognosis for death is extremely difficult to predict accurately.
Assisted suicide normalizes suicide. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report reveals that from 1999 to 2010 suicide among persons age 35 to 64 increased 49 percent in Oregon as compared to 28 percent nationally. (Assisted suicide is legal in Oregon.)
The Massachusetts bill requires falsification of the death certificate. It would not list suicide as the cause of death.
No in-person consultation is required for assisted suicide which allows telehealth, a phone call or even email to be used to request lethal drugs. Who knows if it is the patient making the request?
The Massachusetts bill forces medical professionals who will not proceed with assisted suicide to make referrals to someone who will offer assisted suicide. That compels speech by a medical professional who wants to be a healer and not a killer.
People already have the right to die. They can refuse or withdraw from medical treatment. They can choose to receive palliative care or hospice instead.
There is more good information at noassistedsuicidema.org and masscitizensforlife.org
Robin Greenspan, Becket