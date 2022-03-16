To the editor: I am writing to comment on the March 2 article about the proposed Campground for the Dream Away property in Becket ("Dream Away Lodge’s proposed shift to ‘glamping’ worries neighbors in Becket," Eagle).
The article describes a petition submitted for signing against the construction. I am familiar with this petition. A copy of it was illegally placed in my mailbox. Only the mail carrier and the owner of the mailbox may place anything into or remove anything from a mailbox.
The flyer details eight specific grievances as follows:
1. If built, it will destroy and and pollute the environment. That in itself is a very broad statement — very hard to pin down specifically how this destruction takes place.
2. It will displace wildlife. It is a fact that Becket residents have been seasonally displacing wildlife for decades. We call it hunting season — we hunt them, harvest them and eat them, no doubt about it.
3. Traffic will be unbearable. The fact remains that the roads are built and maintained with tax dollars. Just because you own a home on a road that gives you no right whatsoever to limit its use. On any given summer night, the Dream Away would have more than 75 cars or more on the property. The campground will be no worse.
4. The flyer refers to the campground as a development. It is not a development. Becket has both campgrounds and developments. This is a campground.
5. I quote the letter: "The campground is an existential threat to all and our way of life." I submit to you that groups of people who stuff unsolicited hate mail in the mailboxes of neighbors are the real threat to our way of life.
Complaints number six, seven and eight are equally without substance. They complain about straining town services, police, fire and overcrowding the Town Beach. These three are not based on any facts at all.
If the opponents of the campground are concerned about this little campground, wait until they see the state plans for the north end of Buckley Duntin Reservoir — rumor has it a large RV park and wilderness camping area. Beautiful. Stay tuned.
Mark A. Hanford, Becket