To the editor: I, too, would like to applaud Stop & Shop (and Big Y for that matter) for installing electric vehicle charging stations at their respective markets.
However, in contrast to Chuck Koscher’s letter ("Letter: Some present doubts regarding electric vehicles," Eagle, Aug. 9) negativity about the impact of electric vehicles on climate change, I welcome the opportunity as an individual to eliminate the impact of at least one internal combustion engine. A quick look at the Chargepoint App indicates hundreds of EV charging chords in the Cambridge area.
Yup, it may take a little time and effort to get charged up for the trip home, but I feel that it is a tolerable sacrifice after all the damage us baby boomers have done to our planet. I’m not asking Chuck to come aboard, although he is certainly welcome, but please don’t discourage those of us who are trying to save the planet one vehicle at a time.
Bob Kerwood, Pittsfield