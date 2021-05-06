To the editor: Lenox should elect Oren Cass to our School Committee when we vote May 10.
Oren is the parent of three young children, two of whom are already enrolled in our public schools, and he is clearly committed to our town providing an outstanding education for our students.
He is also an experienced manager and, to my knowledge, the only candidate who has emphasized the importance of fiscal responsibility. To ensure that we can afford the critical investments that will make our schools extraordinary, our School Committee must always make the best possible use of the town's resources. Oren has the experience and perspective to advocate for those critical investments, and to be a careful steward.
Elliott Morss, Lenox