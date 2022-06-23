To the editor: As I sit and watch the hearings about the horrific insurrection attempt that occurred Jan. 6, 2021, I keep seeing and hearing the same thing over and over again.
But what really disappoints and shocks me is the fact that no one is reporting the obvious.
Witnesses after witnesses testify of the terrible threats to themselves and their family from the rabid and apparently out of control allies of Donald Trump, because these brave civil service employees refused to be terrorized into doing not just the wrong thing something they weren't even allowed to by law.
Threats, intimidation, bribery, constant pressure to do whatever you are told to do regardless of what's right or wrong are tactics that organized crime has used for decades if not centuries.
It is my opinion that organized crime was elected to the White House in November 2016 and has spread to both the Senate and House of Representatives and is currently trying to destroy our democracy through the directive of Putin's puppet, the former president.
Organized crime and politics are not new to this or any country, but what is new is the inability of the media to say it out loud or put it in print that, yes, it does exist and if it isn't dealt with and dealt with immediately, you can say goodbye to pretty much everything this country takes for granted at present: elections free from violence, peaceful transfer of power and, above all, our dignity.
Don Munger, Becket