To the editor: Berkshire SuperGenarians, in cooperation with the Lenox Public Schools, implemented a hall walking program.
After the regular school day was completed at both Morris Elementary School and Lenox Memorial Middle and High School, town residents were invited to walk the schools’ corridors. The program was intended to provide opportunities for exercise, especially during our cold and icy seasons.
It was quite popular during the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 school years prepandemic and hopefully will begin again this coming school year. We have always hoped other Berkshire towns will adopt it. It can provide an option to a single indoor track proposed in a recent letter to the editor ("Letter: Berkshires could use an indoor walking track," Eagle, May 21). And facilities exist in most neighborhoods without any additional expense.
Mary Jane Incorvia Mattina, Lenox
The writer is co-founder of Berkshire SuperGenarians.