To the editor: There’s been considerable discussions, in print and in person, regarding roundabouts — specifically, two recent pieces in The Eagle By Thomas King ("Letter: Dalton could use more than one roundabout," Eagle, June 25) and Donald Morrison ("Donald Morrison: Our bright roundabout future," Eagle, June 25).
One indisputable fact is that in roundabouts, size matters. Those more the size of rotaries work well, but those too small in diameter not so much. Example: Compare the one on Route 8 in Adams with the one on Route 9 in Northampton by Look Park.
The roundabout of most interest to me is the one being proposed for Dalton at the South and Main street (Route 9) intersection. I believe the real problem there is the short distance between the lights at South and Housatonic and the propensity for stopped traffic occupying that space.
There are times when vehicles entering from the feeders have nowhere to go on green signals, but go anyway and result in rear-enders or in blocking others from passing on their way. The result is impatient frustration which can lead to accidents.
So, here’s a thought. Why not eliminate the lights that cause that problem traffic as it is headed West at South and East at Housatonic? They prevent traffic from clearing that short stretch before allowing additional vehicles from entering that same space. Worth a try?
I’ve been a victim of a rear-ender at the Housatonic intersection. There was a green light at South and I pulled out only to be facing a red at Housatonic. I stopped; the vehicle behind me didn’t.
Will a roundabout where proposed make travel through there safer? Is it worth the cost and inconvenience? Can’t newer, improved signaling be incorporated to accomplish it eliminating the need for major reconstruction? More bang for the buck?
The bigger problem is at the Housatonic and Main intersection. What is really needed there is improved lane availability in both directions between Park Avenue and Housatonic, but considering the area, that problem could be far more difficult to resolve.
Al Nadeau, Dalton