To the editor: Recently, there was a suggestion to help seniors and low-income residents pay their sewer and water bills by installing water meters. ("Pittsfield city officials are proposing water and sewer bill increases. Can you afford it?," Eagle, Feb. 14.)
I had one installed about six years ago at a cost of $400. I'm hearing today's price is around $2,000. Wouldn't it make more sense to give these people a reduced rate rather than spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on meters? Maybe take some of that money for meters and help lower these sewer and water bills.
Richard Bourassa, Pittsfield