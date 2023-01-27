Letter: Otto's owners' behavior left a bad taste in my mouth

To the editor: I couldn’t have said it better myself, Ms. Gadson ("Letter: I found Otto's owners behavior toward upset customer unacceptable," Eagle, Jan. 26).
Otto’s is off our restaurant list permanently.
Amy Renak, Pittsfield
