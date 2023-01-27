<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Otto's owners' behavior left a bad taste in my mouth

To the editor: I couldn’t have said it better myself, Ms. Gadson ("Letter: I found Otto's owners behavior toward upset customer unacceptable," Eagle, Jan. 26).

Otto’s is off our restaurant list permanently.

Amy Renak, Pittsfield

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all