To the editor: The nation's emergency medical services system is facing a crippling workforce shortage, a long-term problem that has been building for more than a decade.
It threatens to undermine our emergency 911 infrastructure and deserves urgent attention by the Congress. Staffing shortages compromise our ability to respond to health care emergencies. The pandemic exacerbated this shortage and highlighted the need to better understand the drivers of workforce turnover.
Ambulance crews are suffering under the grind of surging demand, burnout, fear of getting sick and stresses on their families. In addition, with COVID-19 halting clinical and in-person trainings for a long period of time, the pipeline for staff is stretched even more.
EMS professionals are calling upon Congress to take immediate action, outlining a few possible solutions to stop the hemorrhaging of the nation's medical lifeline.
Health Resources and Service Administration EMS training funding: Although the provider relief funds are essential and helpful to address the challenges of the pandemic, we need funding for EMS that addresses paramedic and EMT training, recruitment and advancement more directly. The funds can be used to pay for critical training and professional development programs. Funding partnerships to increase the applicant pool, training and employment numbers through grants could overcome the staffing deficit we face.
Paramedic and EMT direct pay bump: To help ambulance services retain paramedics and EMTs, direct payment to paramedics and EMTs are needed. HRSA earmarked funds could be distributed with specific guidance that the state offices of EMS distribute the funds to all ground ambulance services using a proportional formula.
COVID-19 Medicare reimbursement increase: With capitated payments by federal payers, there are limited funds to transfer into workforce initiatives. Increasing Medicare payments temporarily would be meaningful to compete with other employers and other jobs. Infusing additional funds into the workforce and creating innovative staffing models that take into account hospital bed shortages and overflow can be helpful.
Congressional hearings on EMS workforce shortage: The workforce shortage crisis facing EMS spans several potential committees of jurisdiction. EMS urges Congress to organize hearings in the appropriate committees to develop long-term solutions and focus the country's attention on these urgent issues.
Addressing the EMS workforce shortage is vital to every community across the nation. Without Congress taking immediate action, communities can run the risk of being void of emergency medical services.
Brian K. Andrews, Pittsfield
The writer is president of County Ambulance Service.