To the editor: Bill Schmick’s main points ("If New England has a severe winter, we could see rolling blackouts. Here's why ...," Eagle, Oct. 21) seem to be that the Northeast has been reducing its reliance on coal and nuclear energy and therefore is becoming increasingly reliant on natural gas delivered by pipelines.
Without adding more natural gas pipelines in New England, a cold winter could result in our having electrical blackouts and cold living rooms, and the cost of that natural gas will be ever increasing. While it’s true that natural gas prices are high and might increase, that is reason to free ourselves from our dependence on this fuel and instead continue our transition to clean renewable energies and energy storage. Had we been more serious about this sooner, we would now be in a much better position in relation to energy supply and costs.
If Mr. Schmick believes that we will need more energy supply in the near future, I would like to point out that offshore wind will be coming online soon, and we should be adding solar panels on every available commercial and residential rooftop and over areas such as large parking lots. Solar projects are not only cleaner and have no fuel costs, but they also can be built and operable faster than expensive pipelines, which take years to permit and build.
Another advantage of renewable energy projects is that they provide local jobs. Pipeline work is a specialty that requires importing out-of-state workers and supplementing them with a small number of temporary local workers. New England is, and will always be, at the end of the pipeline when it comes to fossil fuels. We do not have any oil or gas worth drilling for here. If we rely on oil and gas to heat our homes and generate electricity, we will always be at the mercy of multinational oil and gas corporations. It’s exactly this continued reliance on out-of-state national and international corporations that has put us in this vulnerable and expensive situation. The response should not be to tie ourselves more closely to the very corporations that have worked to keep us dependent on natural gas, but to continue our transition to cleaner, cheaper, easier to build, locally supportive renewable energies.
Jane Winn, Pittsfield
The writer is executive director of the Berkshire Environmental Action Team.