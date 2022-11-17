To the editor: Last Thanksgiving was a historic event for my extended family: our first without a turkey.
Except for my husband and me, there wasn’t a vegetarian in the crowd, yet everyone agreed it was the best Thanksgiving ever. We’re doing it again this year.
Everything that matters was still there for our celebration. We experienced the exact same amount of love and laughter around the table. Our hosts enjoyed the fact that they could chat and drink wine with their guests before dinner because they didn’t have to fuss over a turkey. The food was abundant and delicious. We had mashed potatoes, gravy, candied yams, cornbread stuffing, roasted root vegetables, green bean casserole, fresh cranberry relish, canned cranberries, several vegetarian roasts, four kinds of pie. And not least of all, we felt an extra dose of gratitude for a gathering that celebrated family, abundance and compassion.
The turkeys raised for Thanksgiving tables endure lives of misery, and they often die horrific deaths. This is true of both organically raised and conventionally raised animals. Families that skip the turkey on Thanksgiving can know that they are taking a small step toward a kinder world and that they’ll lose nothing in the process.
Ginny Messina, Pittsfield