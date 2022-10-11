To the editor: Our book club read “Until We Reckon” by Danielle Sered, which describes alternatives to incarceration.
It states that if incarceration prevented crime, we would be the safest country in the world. We are not. Incarceration separates parents and children, and ultimately limits ability to get jobs and be self supporting. Racial inequity in sentencing is rampant. Incarceration seems to encourage future criminal acts. Recidivism is high at about 30 percent regardless of the length of the incarceration.
According to an op-ed in the Sept. 30 Berkshire Eagle, the Cares Act allowed the Justice Department to release 11,000 federal prisoners during COVID and place them in home confinement. Only 17 (0.15 percent) committed new crimes. This statistic should inspire us to create similar home confinement programs for low-risk people.
Our book club members encourage Berkshire County to continue to develop similar programs along with monitoring and support for young (under 24) offenders, which would hold them accountable and reduce recidivism. The crime rate drops precipitously at 25 years of age and should be a consideration in treatment. Education seems to be an important factor in enabling prisoners to obtain jobs and become good members of their community upon release.
Are there currently any programs and support services in Berkshire County as alternatives to incarceration, especially for youthful offenders?
As concerned residents of Berkshire county we want to reduce or eliminate criminal acts. Incarceration may not be the answer. We can do better.
Selma Josell, Lanesborough