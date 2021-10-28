To the editor: In his article, “Clarence Fanto | The Bottom Line: Compromise, conciliation? Don’t bet on it when it comes to Democrat's budget bill," Eagle, Oct. 22), Clarence Fanto repeats the often spoken untruth that this is a “center-right nation.”
If this is true, why do such large majorities support what is in Joe Biden's “Build Back Better” plan. The child tax credit is wildly popular; so is taxing the large corporations and free public college, not to mention raising the minimum wage. Expanding Medicare has support that it is off the charts. A majority of Republicans even support single-payer health care. This is not “center-right.” What is “center-right” is our Congress in which members of both parties take vast amounts of money from the health care, oil/gas and pharmaceutical interests.
Newspaper reports indicate that Sen. Joe Manchin and his family get a million dollars a year from his coal company. Is it a wonder that he demands that environmental actions be curtailed to get his vote. While the media harps on $3.5 trillion for social programs and planet rescue, they don’t seem to mention the $7 trillion that will be spent on the military during the same time period. While this is not a “center-right nation,” it is a “center-left” country where ”center-right” politicians control the governments but do not represent the views and interests of its citizens.
Russell Freedman, Lanesborough