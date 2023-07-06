Letter: Our sick presidential candidate

To the editor: It is truly amazing that anyone is still considering Donald Trump as fit to run for any office, let alone the presidency again.
It seems that the common knowledge of his extreme self-centeredness, not to mention his many pending criminal indictments, still does not affect the judgment of his loyal followers.
As a professional clinical psychologist since the 1950s, I am puzzled at the general silence on the subject of his obvious unfitness for office of any kind, let alone the presidency, even were he somehow found "not guilty" in the end considering our current questionable legal system. Having evaluated several narcissistic psychopaths in my practice — and based on Trump's own niece's evaluation (also a clinical psychologist herself) — it boggles the mind that anyone in their right mind would select him as a potential president again.
Were he to suffer from any sort of physical disorder, I dare say he would be quickly disqualified, but any sort of psychological disorder would be simply dismissed as "imaginary" and dismissed as not really serious — despite the fact that the many killings with the available guns out there to anyone keeps being excused as "lack of mental health," whatever that means.
Leo Goldberger, Lenox