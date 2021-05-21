To the editor: I just returned from showing the beauties of Massachusetts to a friend from out of town.
We went to Beartown State Park. We stopped at the lake to watch a family enjoying the lovely beach, the children roaming in the lake on an 80-degree-plus day, a person fishing and a few picnickers. I decided to continue down the road to show her the other natural beauties of this jewel of a state park.
Big mistake. The road started to deteriorate. The potholes and gullies were barely passable. There was no place to turn around, no warning sign of the disrepair. I continued at barely two miles an hour in fear of breaking an axle. There was a car 500 yards ahead of us in the same nightmare.
My question: Where was my tax dollar at work? Where was the safety of the residents taken into consideration? Where were the park rangers that were supposed to protect the citizens of Massachusetts? This was a disgrace to our park system.
Terry Wallach, Great Barrington