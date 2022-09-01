To the editor: It's obvious that Elizabeth Warren and Maura Healey have no clue as to what Berkshire County needs (especially Pittsfield) as they both endorsed Andrea Harrington for district attorney.
I am asking these politicians to spend a little more quality time here, and they would realize with the increase in violent crime we need a qualified and experienced district attorney.
I am begging all registered voters to go out and show these politicians that their endorsement means nothing to us. What is in important is the safety of our families and communities.
The final election for this race is Sept. 6, as both candidates are Democrats. There will be no contest in the November general election. Please vote for Timothy Shugrue as our next district attorney.
Lisa Tully, Pittsfield