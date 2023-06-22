Letter: Outcome is what matters, not intention

To the editor: I appreciated your July 17 editorial “When hate comes to school, how we respond matters,” but was disappointed in the manner in which you tied the Dalton and Lee school antisemitism incidents — by making a distinction about intention.
Well-meaning white folks, like myself, too often let ourselves off the hook by claiming our “good intentions” when we are careless with our language and behavior in our interactions with those who regularly are marginalized or “othered.” Consequently, we do not take the time to reflect on our transgression, learn from the experience, make appropriate amends and commit to doing better in the future. In excusing ourselves, we prioritize our comfort over the harm we have actually caused another.
No matter the intention, those on the sharp end of antisemitism or racism are harmed. There are degrees of harm — and that seems to me the distinction to be made between these two school incidents. The level of harm in the Dalton incident is seriously distressing not just for the teacher but for the child and indeed for the whole school community. Any 12-year-old who exhibits such behavior needs serious intervention and help.
But research shows that there are serious mental and physical health consequences for individuals who experience “othering,” even seemingly small, unintentional harms. When even small harm is experienced with enough frequency, it can have severe health consequences over time.
If we want to create a society that recognizes the humanity of everyone, those of us whose humanity is seldom challenged must learn to not put our own comfort first. Rather we must invest in learning about the history that brought us to where we are today and commit to being mindful of the outcomes of our actions. Good intention must not be used as an excuse for harmful acts. Outcomes are what matter.
Rebecca Thompson, Pittsfield